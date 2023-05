Fredericktown High School 2023 graduate and football player Michael Akins Jr. will be trading in his Blackcats' black and gold for the black and orange of the Greenville University Panthers. Akins recently agreed to continue his academic and football career at the university located in Greenville, Illinois. Michael is pictured with his stepmother Jessica Akins and his father Michael Akins Sr. Not pictured are his mother and stepfather Leah and James Stephens.