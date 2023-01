Fredericktown High School senior Linley Rehkop recently signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field and continue her education at NAIA program Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo. Seated with Linley are, from left, her step-father Jason Wade, her mother Tracy Wade, her father Justin Rehkop, and her step-mother Ashley Rehkop. Standing, from left, are FHS head track coach Joe Garrity and assistants Gavin Krueger and Kody Tipton.