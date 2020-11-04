 Skip to main content
FHS soccer team loses district match to Affton
Fredericktown High School's soccer team lost Class 2, District 1 opener, 6-3 to the Affton Cougars, Monday, in Perryville.

The Cougars got on the board first. On a third consecutive corner kick, Affton's Edvin Mahmutovic scored with 37:24 left in the first half. 

Fredericktown tied when Miguel Millan scored following a Cats' corner kick. It was 1-1 with 21:48 to play in the half.

Mahmutovic got his second goal of the match two minutes later. He scored on a free kick to make it 2-1 with 19:43 left.

Following a big save by Cats' keeper Levi Robinson, Affton's Omar Cilic scored to make it 3-1 with 16:23 to play in the half.

With 14:07 left, Millan cut the deficit to 3-2 with his second goal of the match off another corner kick.

Cilic scored his second with 2:22 left to make the score 4-2.

The second half remained scoreless until Cilic picked up the hat trick with 20:28 to play in the match. Mahmutovic also added his third to make it 6-2 with 19:23 to play.

Two minutes later, Fredericktown's Leyton Boswell outraced a Cougars' defender for a long pass. He fired a shot over the Affton keeper, but it hit the cross bar. Boswell then beat the keeper to the rebound and buried it in the net to make it 6-3 with 17:29 to play.

