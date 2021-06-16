FHS sophomore makes All-District baseball team

Fredericktown High School sophomore Garrett Marler was selected to the Class 4, District 1 All-District Baseball Team.
Marler pitched and played shortstop for the Cats in 2021. He led the team in most offensive categories, including batting average (.395), hits (17), runs (11), runs batted in (7), walks (14, and stolen bases (11).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today