FHS sophomore makes All-District baseball team
Fredericktown shortstop/pitcher Garrett Marler was selected to the Class 4, District 1 All-District Baseball Team.

Fredericktown High School sophomore Garrett Marler was selected to the Class 4, District 1 All-District Baseball Team.

Marler pitched and played shortstop for the Cats in 2021. He led the team in most offensive categories, including batting average (.395), hits (17), runs (11), runs batted in (7), walks (14, and stolen bases (11).

