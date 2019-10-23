The Blackcats Cross Country team traveled to Farmington on Oct. 19 for a race at Engler Park.
The boys varsity finished in fourth place out of 12 teams. Brayden Mullins led the way, setting a new school record with a time of 17:20. This earned him an eighth place finish in the invitational for a medal. Lyndan Gruenke also medalled in the varsity race with his fastest time of the season, coming in at 18:09. Noah Jenkerson, Matthew Starkey and Andrew Starkey rounded off the scoring for the team, all coming in at just under 20 minutes.
In the jv boys race, Drew Schnable, Isaac Pirtle, Caleb Jenkerson and Krystian Dennison all set new personal records. The jv girls completed the day with Ava Laut and Kristen Mungle both earning medals for their performance.
Coach Joe Garrity said this week's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Schnable and Jenkerson for their strong JV races.
The Blackcats will head to Dexter Saturday for their last regular season invitational. Districts will be held at Cape Notre Dame Nov. 2.
Volleyball Cats competing in postseason
The FHS volleyball team is playing in the MAAA Tournament this week and will play in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament next week.
You have free articles remaining.
Fredericktown, seeded seventh, opened MAAA pool play with a 25-15, 25-22 victory over No. 10 Valley. The Cats then lost to No. 2 Valle, 25-9, 25-6. They will compete in silver bracket play, tonight (Oct. 23) at Farmington. The Cats play No. 6 Ste. Genevieve at 5:15 p.m. The winner plays for fifth place at 7:45 p.m. The losing squad will play for seventh at 6:30 p.m.
The Cats received the fifth seed in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, next week at Dexter. Fredericktown will play No. 4 Kennett at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28 with the winner to advance to play top seed Perryville at 5 p.m., Oct. 29.
Soccer falls to Crusaders, Pirates
The Fredericktown High School boys soccer team lost 1-0 at Saxony Lutheran, Oct. 16 and 7-1 to Perryville, Monday, here. The team closes out the regular season with a pair of road matches, today (Oct. 23) at Cape Central and Thursday at De Soto.
Softball season ends in districts
The FHS softball team ended its season in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament Oct. 16, at Perryville. The Cats, seeded fifth, lost to No. 4 Sikeston, 17-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.