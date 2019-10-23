{{featured_button_text}}

The Blackcats Cross Country team traveled to Farmington on Oct. 19 for a race at Engler Park.

The boys varsity finished in fourth place out of 12 teams. Brayden Mullins led the way, setting a new school record with a time of 17:20. This earned him an eighth place finish in the invitational for a medal. Lyndan Gruenke also medalled in the varsity race with his fastest time of the season, coming in at 18:09. Noah Jenkerson, Matthew Starkey and Andrew Starkey rounded off the scoring for the team, all coming in at just under 20 minutes.

In the jv boys race, Drew Schnable, Isaac Pirtle, Caleb Jenkerson and Krystian Dennison all set new personal records. The jv girls completed the day with Ava Laut and Kristen Mungle both earning medals for their performance.

Coach Joe Garrity said this week's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Schnable and Jenkerson for their strong JV races.

The Blackcats will head to Dexter Saturday for their last regular season invitational. Districts will be held at Cape Notre Dame Nov. 2.

Volleyball Cats competing in postseason

The FHS volleyball team is playing in the MAAA Tournament this week and will play in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament next week.

Fredericktown, seeded seventh, opened MAAA pool play with a 25-15, 25-22 victory over No. 10 Valley. The Cats then lost to No. 2 Valle, 25-9, 25-6. They will compete in silver bracket play, tonight (Oct. 23) at Farmington. The Cats play No. 6 Ste. Genevieve at 5:15 p.m. The winner plays for fifth place at 7:45 p.m. The losing squad will play for seventh at 6:30 p.m.

The Cats received the fifth seed in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, next week at Dexter. Fredericktown will play No. 4 Kennett at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28 with the winner to advance to play top seed Perryville at 5 p.m., Oct. 29.

Soccer falls to Crusaders, Pirates

The Fredericktown High School boys soccer team lost 1-0 at Saxony Lutheran, Oct. 16 and 7-1 to Perryville, Monday, here. The team closes out the regular season with a pair of road matches, today (Oct. 23) at Cape Central and Thursday at De Soto.

Softball season ends in districts

The FHS softball team ended its season in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament Oct. 16, at Perryville. The Cats, seeded fifth, lost to No. 4 Sikeston, 17-2.

