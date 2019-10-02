{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School soccer team won 6-3, Monday at Festus, as Grant Shankle scored six goals for the Cats. The junior varsity Blackcats defeated the Tigers 1-0 on a goal by Eduardo Lopez.

The Cats scored a 1-0 victory over De Soto, Saturday to complete play in the Hillsboro Tournament. Fredericktown goalkeeper Levi Robinson was chosen to the All-Tournament Team.

The Blackcats softball team lost 12-2 at Cape Central, Sept. 25. Alivia Clark doubled and scored, and Alex Sikes had the Cats other run.

The Cats lost 15-0 to North County, Thursday. This week, they lost 15-0 at East Carter, Monday.

The Blackcats final home game is today (Oct. 2), against St. Pius.

Fredericktown High School’s volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-14, to Meadow Heights, Monday, here.

The Cats play at Potosi, Thursday.

The FHS tennis team defeated Sikeston, 9-0, Monday, in Sikeston. In singles, Liz Hinkle, Skylar Hennen, Sophie Rehkop, Maddie McClellan, and Alyssa Pierson each won their matches 8-0 Bailey White won her singles match, 8-2. In doubles, Hinkle/Hennen won 8-0, Rehkop/McClellan won 8-0, and Pierson/White won 8-1.

The Cats lost 6-3 to Farmington and 7-2 to North County, last week.

The team plays in the MAAA Tournament Thursday.

