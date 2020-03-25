FHS Spring Sports Teams

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School girls soccer team are, from left, front row, Ashton Davis, Kayleigh Slinkard, Madison Bowman, Mallory Mathes; second row, Alexis Standifer, Michelle Lopez, Brianna Noble, Anita McLaughlin, Alivia Buxton; third row, Maddy Mathes, Callie Slinkard, Ruth Walker, Lydia Mell; and back row, Julianna Miller, Brezlyn Boswell, Ryleigh Gresham, Kyndal Dodd, Makayla Bowman, Loren Kinkead, and Emilee Goldsmith.
Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School junior varsity baseball team are, from left, front row, Caleb Sarakas, Austin Wagganer, Collin Corcino, Levi Robison, Leyton Boswell, Ethan Flanagan; middle row, Garrett Marler, Devon Souden, Michael Crabtree, Mason Adams, Jeffrey Couch, Joseph Price, Lane Wagganer; back row, Russell Matthews, Connor Smith, coaches Nathan Geile, Cody Huff and Joaby Sikes, Nate Miller, and Nehemiah Brubacher.
Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School junior varsity baseball team are, from left, front row, Garrett Marler, Caleb Sarakas, Nathan Buchanan, Keiden Wright, McCoy Clark; middle row, Dalton Winick, Devon Souden, Jadon Polete, Jordan Collier, Darren Roberts; back row Jerry Couch, Connor Smith, coaches Nathan Geile, Cody Huff and Joaby Sikes, Jake Williams, and Bryce Johnson.
Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School boys track team are, from left, front row, Josh Hunt, Malachi Kyle, Isaac Pirtle, Lyndan Gruenke, Curtis Lewis, Rodney Cluck, Clayton Martin; middle row, Grant Shankle, Noah Jenkerson, Lane Sikes, Patrick Sikes, Brayden Lee, Colton Francis, Skyler Holland, Marshall Long; back row, Seth McDowell, Evan Burrows, Andrew Starkey, Cohlbe Dunnahoo, Matt Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson. Not pictured are Lakota Cowling, Johnnie Hurst, and Brayden Mullins.
Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School girls track team are, from left, front row, Belle Hanshew, Anne Amelunke, Patience Garland, Alex Sikes, Abbie Sullens; back row, Lucy Pham, Ava Laut, Leah Rehkop, Kimi Rodriguez, Linley Rehkop, Payton Heady, Julie Turnbough, Chloe Thomas, Lizzie Crouch, and Alyssa Pierson.