FHS teams compete in Central tourney

The Fredericktown girls and boys basketball teams each competed in the Central Christmas Tournament, which opened Saturday.

In their first game action since Dec. 1, the girls, seeded sixth, lost to No. 3 Steelville, 64-36 in the opening round.

Fredericktown trailed the Cardinals 20-10 after one quarter and 37-25 at halftime. Fredericktown scored first in the third quarter to cut the deficit to ten points, but Steelville outscored the Cats 21-2 the rest of the third quarter to take a 58-29 lead.

Kydal Dodd paced the Cats with 19 points and nine rebounds. Ava Penuel scored six points, Kylee Maddox scored five, and Linley Rehkop, Lydia Mell, and Shayna Russom each scored two.

The Cats moved to the fifth place bracket, where they took on Potosi, Monday morning. The Trojans won, 43-40.

Fredericktown led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Potosi scored 17 in the second to take a 23-12 lead. The Cats cut the deficit to 32-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Rehkop led the Cats with 12 points. Dodd and Alivia Buxton each scored nine, Mell had five, and Maddox scored three. Dodd led with nine rebounds. Maddox had four assists.

The Cats continue their season hosting Arcadia Valley, Jan. 5.