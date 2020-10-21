 Skip to main content
FHS volleyball enters post-season play
pink out

Fredericktown High School's volleyball team held its Pink Out Night, Oct. 13, against Ste. Genevieve. The team helped raise money for KABMS student Norah Miller (pictured) who is recovering from Ewing Sarcoma. She will have her final treatment next week.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played its final regular season match, Oct. 13, here.

The Blackcats hosted Ste. Genevieve, and it was "Pink Out" night at FHS. The Dragons won a hard-fought, four-set match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20. Reagan Asher led the Cats with nine kills. Kyndal Dodd had seven, and Linley Rehkop had six. Asher also led with four service aces. Dodd added five blocks. Rehkop and Callie Slinkard each had 19 digs. Ava Penuel had 15 assists.

The Cats are playing in the MAAA Tournament this week. They will open play in the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, Oct. 27. Fredericktown plays the Central Rebels at 6:30 p.m., at Central High School.

