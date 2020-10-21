FHS volleyball enters post-season play

The Blackcats hosted Ste. Genevieve, and it was "Pink Out" night at FHS. The Dragons won a hard-fought, four-set match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20. Reagan Asher led the Cats with nine kills. Kyndal Dodd had seven, and Linley Rehkop had six. Asher also led with four service aces. Dodd added five blocks. Rehkop and Callie Slinkard each had 19 digs. Ava Penuel had 15 assists.