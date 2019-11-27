{{featured_button_text}}

Four members of the Fredericktown High School football team were selected to the all-district team.

Defensive end Seth Laut, receiver Ethan Flanagan, and returner Malachi Kyle made the first team. Quarterback Evan Burrows joined Kyle (at running back) on the second team.

