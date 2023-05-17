The Blackcats competed in the Class 3, District 1 Meet, May 13, at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.

Senior Linley Rehkop scored 30 points, leading the FHS girls to fifth place overall out of 11 teams.

Rehkop was the district champion in both the long jump and the 100m dash. Her long jump of 4.98m was a new personal record, and the second furthest long jump recorded in FHS girls history. Rehkop's time in the 100 meters was 13.49 seconds. She also finished third in the javelin at 33.5 meters for All-District.

Junior Ava Penuel finished third in the discus at 28.89 meters and fourth in the javelin with a personal best throw of 32.2m, both All-District performances.

Sophomore Kinleigh Gresham jumped 4.38 meters for an All-District fourth place in the long jump.

Rehkop, Penuel and Gresham will continue the season at sectionals with their top four finishes.

Sophomore Haley Tucker broke her school record in the pole vault as well, vaulting 1.97m for sixth place.

On the boys side, senior TJ Bowling was All-District in the shot put and the discus (38.04 meters), finishing second in both. His throw of 14.16m in the shot put was a new personal best. Bowling will also compete at Sectionals for a chance to advance to the State Championships.

Other results for the Cats: Gresham - 6th 200m, 8th 300m hurdles; Rehkop - 5th 300m hurdles; Penuel - 7th Shot Put; Lizzie Crouch - 8th 1600m; Donnie Laut - 5th 1600m; Braden Braswell - 6th 800m.

New personal records: Haley Tucker - 100m, pole vault (school record); Rehkop - long jump; Penuel - javelin, shot put; TJ Bowling - shot put, discus; Laut - 1600m; Braswell - 800m; Triston Lunsford - 400m.

The Class 3, Sectional 1 meet will be May 20, at Hillsboro. The top 4 in each event at Sectionals will advance to the State Championships the following weekend in Jefferson City.