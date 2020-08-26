 Skip to main content
Fredericktown High School Fall Sports Teams
2020 fhs fb team

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School football team are, from left, front row, Dylan Menteer, Malachi Kyle, Jesse Stacy, Kaidyn Tinnin-Mangold, Evan Burrows, Simon Kelly, Lane Sikes, Carter Cheaney, Jesse Bowman, Levi Gervacio, Cohlbe Dunnahoo, Hunter Hennen, Michael Akins; middle row, Tanner Berrey, Levi Pirtle, Peyton Francis, Kaleb Walker, Jerry Couch, Mason Adams, Lakota Cowling, Brayden Lee, Isaac Smith, Dylan Porter, Curtis Lewis, Jake Williams, Levi Hendrix, Dalton Queener, TJ Bowling; and back row, coaches Jake Whitener, Terry Hennes, Jon Clauser, Chad Dunnahoo, Chuck Ford, and Kody Tipton.
2020 cross country cats

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School cross country team are, from left, front row, Ava Laut, Belle Hanshew, Ruth Walker, Patience Garland; back row, Coach Joe Garrity, Garrett Marler, Matthew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson, Andrew Starkey, Lyndan Greunke, and Johnnie Hurst.
2020 cats soccer team

Members of the Fredericktown High School boys soccer team are, from left, front row, Conor Rouse, Ruben Benitez, Leyton Boswell, Levi Robinson, Ruben Pirtle, Nolan Sullivan, Bradley Lord; middle row, Austin Wagganer, Colton Francis, Keiden Wright, McCoy Clark, Max Kopitsky, Eddie Lopez, Marcos Navarette, Brandon Dowd, and Triston Lunsford; back row, Coach Leo Sikes, Dominick Biesemeyer, Ethan Watson, Patrick Sikes, Nate Miller, Houston Bradford, Dawson Buford, Josiah White, Isaac Pirtle, and Coach Jamie McCoy.
2020 cats softball

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School softball team are, from left, front row, Trista Thompson, Brianna Noble, Sadie Gibson, Kelsey Reese, Keira Haferkamp, Jada Ragan; middle row, Emma Wengler, Julie Turnbough, Kindall Neel, Lorelei Tinnin-Mangold, Abby Kinkead, Addi Lewis, Terri Duffel; back row, Coach Cody Huff, Kiley Elders, Makayla Tourville, Trista Wagganer, Makayla Bowman, Julianna Miller, Allie Bloom, Addi Shetley, Brezlyn Boswell, Loren Kinkead, and Coach Morgan Bailey. Not pictured are Sydney Brunk and Bailey Parson.
tennis team

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School tennis team are, from left, front row, Danielle West and Emmalee Pierson; middle row Sophie Rehkop, Emiley Geen, Sydney Bell; back row Grace Lewis, Bailey White, Skylar Hennen, and Coach Courtney Holliday.
2020 cats volleyball team

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School volleyball team are, from left, front row Katie Crites, Gabbie McFadden, Callie Slinkard, Lizzy Cureton, Lilly Penwell; middle row Linley Rehkop, Lauren Gibbs, Leah Rehkop, Faith Kinkead, Lizzie Crouch, Riley Rehkop, Libby Montgomery; back row Ava Penuel, Ryleigh Gresham, Kyndal Dodd, Reagan Asher, Karla Fraire, and Lydia Mell. 
FB Cheer

Members of the 2020 Fredericktown High School football cheer squad are, from left, front row, Mayce Seabaugh, Heidi Welker; back row, Lexis Mills, Allie Moon, and Kimi Rodriguez.
