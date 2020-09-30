Fredericktown High School sports

Tennis Team wins two matches
The Fredericktown High School tennis team won its first match of the season, topping Potosi, 6-3, at Potosi. FHS won five of the six singles matches. Sophie Rehkop won 8-3, Sydney Bell won 8-2, Bailey White won 8-6, Emiley Geen won 8-3, and Grace Lewis won 8-6. In doubles, Rehkop and White won 8-0.
The Cats hosted Sikeston, Monday (Sept. 28). Fredericktown won the match, 7-2. In singles matches, Skylar Hennen won 8-2, Rehkop won 8-2, Bell won 8-0, and Lewis won 8-1. FHS took all three doubles matches. Hennen/Bell won 8-4, Rehkop/White won 8-2, and Geen/Lewis won 8-1.
The Blackcats lost 7-2 to Farmington, Sept. 22, here. FHS won a pair of singles matches. Hennen took the No. 1 singles match, 8-3; and Lewis won in No. 6 singles, 9-7.
The Cats play Thursday in the MAAA Tournament, at Farmington.
Cross Country Cats bring home five medals
Provided by Coach Joe Garrity
The Blackcats Cross Country teams ran at Oak Ridge Sept. 22, bringing home five medals in the afternoon.
Lyndan Gruenke started things off with a first place victory in the varsity boys’ race, with a time of 17:17.
Ava Laut finished in the top 20 in the varsity girls race, followed by Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland who were in the top 20 for JV girls.
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School runner Lauren Hale brought home a medal as well, finishing in the top 10 of her race.
Other Blackcats runners were Andrew Starkey, Elijah Vance and Johnnie Hurst in varsity boys, Caleb Jenkerson, Braden Braswell and Garrett Marler in JV boys, Reid Simmons, Gage Montgomery, and Ethan Vance in middle school boys and Maggie Gruenke, Ava Hovis and Neveah Vigil in the middle school girls race.
The Blackcats will race again Oct. 3, at Cape Notre Dame.
Volleyball team wins two in a row
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won 25-20, 25-14 over Clearwater, Sept. 24, here.
Kyndal Dodd had 11 kills to lead the team. Ava Penuel had 11 assists.
The Cats lost 25-19, 25-11, 25-14, Sept. 22, at Valle. Dodd led with seven kills and Penuel had 11 assists.
Monday, at Meadow Heights, the Cats won, 25-10, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19.
They host Potosi, Thursday.
Softball Cats host Jefferson, Oct. 1
The Fredericktown High School softball team lost 1-0, Sept. 22, at Doniphan. September 24, the Cats lost 7-1 at North County. Their game Sept. 28 against East Carter was postponed due to wet field conditions in Fredericktown.
The Cats host Jefferson, Thursday.
Soccer Cats top Bulldogs
The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated Sikeston, 6-1, Monday, here.
Leyton Boswell opened the scoring for Fredericktown, when he converted on a long pass from fellow senior Patrick Sikes to put one in the Sikeston net with 30:11 to play in the first half. Boswell scored again six minutes later to make it 2-0. Nate Miller converted a penalty kick with 7:56 to play in the half and Boswell assisted on a Keiden Wright goal with 3:22 to play in the half to give FHS a 4-0 lead.
Boswell netted his third of the game with 32:50 to play in the match and assisted on a Patrick Sikes goal with 27:27 to play.
Sikeston got on the board with just over 13 minutes to play.
Fredericktown lost a pair of matches in the Hillsboro Invitational Tournament, last week. The Cats opened with a 2-0 loss to the host Hawks, Sept. 21. They lost to the Fox Warriors, 2-0, Wednesday.
The Blackcats play Oct. 8, at Cape Notre Dame.
Football team returns Friday, at St. Vincent
The Fredericktown High School football team has missed its last two games, but will be back in action, Friday. The Cats will play St. Vincent, in Perryville.
