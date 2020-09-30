Fredericktown High School sports

The Cats host Jefferson, Thursday.

Soccer Cats top Bulldogs

The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated Sikeston, 6-1, Monday, here.

Leyton Boswell opened the scoring for Fredericktown, when he converted on a long pass from fellow senior Patrick Sikes to put one in the Sikeston net with 30:11 to play in the first half. Boswell scored again six minutes later to make it 2-0. Nate Miller converted a penalty kick with 7:56 to play in the half and Boswell assisted on a Keiden Wright goal with 3:22 to play in the half to give FHS a 4-0 lead.

Boswell netted his third of the game with 32:50 to play in the match and assisted on a Patrick Sikes goal with 27:27 to play.

Sikeston got on the board with just over 13 minutes to play.

Fredericktown lost a pair of matches in the Hillsboro Invitational Tournament, last week. The Cats opened with a 2-0 loss to the host Hawks, Sept. 21. They lost to the Fox Warriors, 2-0, Wednesday.

The Blackcats play Oct. 8, at Cape Notre Dame.

Football team returns Friday, at St. Vincent

The Fredericktown High School football team has missed its last two games, but will be back in action, Friday. The Cats will play St. Vincent, in Perryville.

