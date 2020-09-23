Fredericktown High School sports

Soccer team honors seniors
The Fredericktown High School soccer team held its senior night, Sept. 17.
The Blackcats recognized their 11 seniors and their parents, prior to the match against St. Clair.
After the senior festivities, the Cats completed evening by earning their first victory of the season, 4-1 over the visiting Bulldogs.
September 16, the Cats dropped their home opener, 4-1, to North County.
This week, Fredericktown is playing in the annual Hillsboro Invitational Tournament. The Cats play the Fox Warriors at 5 p.m., today (Sept. 23) in the tournament. If they win the match, FHS will play at 9 a.m., Saturday (opponent to be determined).
The Cats host Sikeston, Monday.
Tennis Cats drop two close matches
The Fredericktown High School tennis team lost a pair of 5-4 matches, last week.
September 16, FHS lost 5-4 to Windsor. Skylar Hennen won her singles match, 8-0; and Bailey White won hers, 8-6. In doubles, Hennen and Sydney Bell won 8-6. White and Sophie Rehkop won 8-5.
September 17, the Cats lost 5-4 to Potosi. Rehkop/White won their doubles match. In singles, Grace Lewis won 8-0; Bell won by forfeit; and Rehkop won 8-4.
Monday’s match against Notre Dame was cancelled. The Cats are at North County, Thursday.
Cross Country runs at MAC
The Fredericktown High School and Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cross country athletes raced Saturday in the Bismarck Invitational at Mineral Area College.
Junior Lyndan Gruenke finished in third place overall and set a new 5k school record of 17:00. He was followed by Elijah Vance, Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey and Caleb Jenkerson. Jenkerson had a great day as well, besting his own personal record by more than two minutes.
Ava Laut raced on the girls’ varsity side, and Braden Braswell, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland raced at the JV level.
Hanshew brought home a medal for finishing in the top 30 of the JV race.
For KABMS, Reid Simmons led the way for the boys and finished in the top 30 for a medal. Ethan Vance, Maggie Gruenke, Ava Hovis, and Neveah Vigil also ran for the middle school Blackcats.
Both teams race again Sept. 22, at Oak Ridge and Oct. 2 at Cape Notre Dame.
Softball Cats come from behind to top Saxony Lutheran
The Fredericktown High School softball team played four games in seven days.
September 15 the Cats fell behind early to Saxony Lutheran before coming back for a 6-5 victory.
September 17, the FHS lost 15-0, at Farmington. The Cats lost 11-1, Sept. 18, at St. Pius; and they lost 12-0, Monday, at home against Perryville.
Fredericktown plays Thursday, at North County.
Volleyball Cats lose two matches
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team lost to Arcadia Valley, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23, Sept. 15, here. Kyndal Dodd led with 13 kills and Linley Rehkop had ten. Libby Montgomery and Ava Penuel each had 12 assists.
The Cats lost Monday at Crystal City, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25.
They host Clearwater, Thursday.
Football games cancelled
The Fredericktown High School football team’s games Sept. 18 against Perryville, and Sept. 25, at Ste. Genevieve have been cancelled.
