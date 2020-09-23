Fredericktown High School sports

Monday’s match against Notre Dame was cancelled. The Cats are at North County, Thursday.

Cross Country runs at MAC

The Fredericktown High School and Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cross country athletes raced Saturday in the Bismarck Invitational at Mineral Area College.

Junior Lyndan Gruenke finished in third place overall and set a new 5k school record of 17:00. He was followed by Elijah Vance, Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey and Caleb Jenkerson. Jenkerson had a great day as well, besting his own personal record by more than two minutes.

Ava Laut raced on the girls’ varsity side, and Braden Braswell, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland raced at the JV level.

Hanshew brought home a medal for finishing in the top 30 of the JV race.

For KABMS, Reid Simmons led the way for the boys and finished in the top 30 for a medal. Ethan Vance, Maggie Gruenke, Ava Hovis, and Neveah Vigil also ran for the middle school Blackcats.

Both teams race again Sept. 22, at Oak Ridge and Oct. 2 at Cape Notre Dame.

Softball Cats come from behind to top Saxony Lutheran