Fredericktown High School sports

Volleyball team opens season 2-1

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team is 2-1 heading into the North County Invitational this weekend.

The Cats opened the season with victories over Herculaneum 19-25, 25-10, 25-14 and Scott City 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15. September 5, the Cats lost a close, 5-set match at South Iron, 18-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25.

Against Herculaneum, Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with five kills. Libby Montgomery and Linley Rehkop each had four. Reagan Asher served four aces and Montgomery had nine assists.

At Scott City, Rehkop had 14 kills, Dodd had 12, and Asher had ten. Rehkop served four aces and Montgomery had 17 assists.

In the South Iron match, Dodd and Rehkop each had 15 kills. Asher had 12. Montgomery had 33 assists and Ava Penuel had 14.

The Cats play Sept. 12 in the North County Invitational and Sept. 14, at Ellington. They get their first home match Sept. 15 against Arcadia Valley.

Tennis Cats fall to Farmington

The FHS tennis team lost its opener, 9-0 to Farmington, Thursday.