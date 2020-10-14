Fredericktown High School sports

Central running back Dayshawn Welch got Central on the board with a 4-yard run and it was 7-7 with 9:54 to play in the first quarter.

Fredericktown moved the ball to midfield before having to punt on its next drive. Central then started at its 20. The Rebels completed a 15-play drive with another Welch touchdown run. This one came from the five yard line, and Central led 14-7 with 1:32 to play in the first quarter.

Fredericktown had a 14-play drive of its own, but was again forced to punt. The Rebels marched down the field and scored on Welch’s five-yard touchdown run. It was 21-7 with 7:44 to play in the half.

Welch scored his fourth touchdown from 39 yards out following an interception. Another interception led to another quick score, and it was 34-7 with 2:40 to play after the PAT was blocked. Central got another touchdown run after a third interception. A fourth forced turnover led to a 12-yard touchdown. It was 47-7 with 2:06 to play in the half. A tipped Cats’ pass was then returned for a touchdown. Central led 54-7 with 58.4 seconds left in the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Rebels scored on a 3-yard run with 2:44 to play.

The Cats will host Doniphan, Oct. 16. It will be homecoming for FHS.