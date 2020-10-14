Fredericktown High School sports

FHS cross country team runs in MAAA meet
Provided by Coach Joe Garrity
The Blackcats cross country runners traveled to Potosi, Oct. 10 to compete in the Potosi Invitational.
The high school varsity race also served as the MAAA Conference meet. Junior Lyndan Gruenke led the boys’ team with a time of 17:18, which was good for seventh place overall in the meet. Among the MAAA schools, Gruenke was second place All Conference. Elijah Vance came in next, followed by Matt Starkey, Braden Braswell, Caleb Jenkerson and Johnnie Hurst. Freshman Braswell set a new personal record, and Ava Laut and Patience Garland ran for the girls.
The middle school runners were led by Reid Simmons on the boys side and Ava Hovis on the girls. Gage Montgomery and Ethan Vance also ran at the middle school level.
The Blackcats will race again Saturday, in the Farmington Invitational at Engler Park.
Rebels take advantage of Cats’ turnovers
Fredericktown jumped to a lead 21 seconds into its game, Friday against Central, here. The Rebels then took advantage of six FHS turnovers to score 54 first-half points, on their way to a 61-7 victory.
The Blackcats, received the opening kickoff and took over on their own 23 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Fredericktown’s senior tailback Malachi Kyle found a crease in the Rebels’ defense and out-raced the Central defenders for a 77-yard touchdown. TJ Bowling’s conversion made it 7-0 with 11:39 still to play in the first quarter.
Central running back Dayshawn Welch got Central on the board with a 4-yard run and it was 7-7 with 9:54 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown moved the ball to midfield before having to punt on its next drive. Central then started at its 20. The Rebels completed a 15-play drive with another Welch touchdown run. This one came from the five yard line, and Central led 14-7 with 1:32 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown had a 14-play drive of its own, but was again forced to punt. The Rebels marched down the field and scored on Welch’s five-yard touchdown run. It was 21-7 with 7:44 to play in the half.
Welch scored his fourth touchdown from 39 yards out following an interception. Another interception led to another quick score, and it was 34-7 with 2:40 to play after the PAT was blocked. Central got another touchdown run after a third interception. A fourth forced turnover led to a 12-yard touchdown. It was 47-7 with 2:06 to play in the half. A tipped Cats’ pass was then returned for a touchdown. Central led 54-7 with 58.4 seconds left in the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Rebels scored on a 3-yard run with 2:44 to play.
The Cats will host Doniphan, Oct. 16. It will be homecoming for FHS.
Volleyball team headed to post-season
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team plays in the MAAA Tournament next week and will then play Oct. 26-29 in the Class 3, District Tournament, at Central.
The Blackcats lost 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 to Central, Oct. 6, here. Kyndal Dodd and Linley Rehkop each had six kills for FHS. Ava Penuel had six assists.
October 8, the Cats lost 25-16, 25-21, 25-19, at North County. Dodd led with eight kills. Penuel had 13 assists.
Softball Cats win two of three
The Fredericktown High School softball team entered district play Tuesday (after press time), having won two games in a row.
The Cats defeated St. Clair 10-0 in five innings, Monday (Oct. 12), here.
October 8, FHS defeated Herculaneum 4-3.
Fredericktown lost to Chaffee, 9-6, Oct. 7.
Soccer Team to host Pink Out Night, Wednesday
The Blackcats soccer team will host its “Pink Out” Night, Oct. 14, as the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders come to Fredericktown.
The Cats lost, 8-0, Oct. 8, at Notre Dame.
