Fredericktown junior advances to state cross country meet

The Blackcat runners competed against ten teams in the Class 3, District 1 meet Saturday, at Arcadia Valley.

Junior Lyndan Gruenke dominated the boys race, crossing in first place as district champion and earning his way to the Class 3 State Meet. In only the third year of the program, Gruenke will be the first ever Fredericktown Cross Country athlete to compete at the state level.

Gruenke will race Nov. 5, at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia against the top runners from across the state. The top 25 runners from each Class with earn All State honors.

In the girls race, Junior Ava Laut had a strong showing, finishing in 20th place. Sophomore Patience Garland also raced on the girls side, finishing in 43rd.

Following Gruenke, the boys team was rounded off by senior Elijah Vance in 24th, sophomore Caleb Jenkerson in 39th, freshman Braden Braswell in 44th and senior Johnnie Hurst in 46th. As a team, the boys finished in 6th place.

This marks the end of the season for all but Gruenke. I am so proud of all my runners,. They worked hard this season and had great results. Thanks to everyone for following our season and supporting the program.

