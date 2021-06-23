Fredericktown High School hosted the "Fredrock" Factory Basketball Camp, June 11 and June 18, at the high school.

Recently hired FHS girls basketball coach Micah Reutzel said there were 83 students who signed up for the camp. The groups were split into to two age groups, third-fifth grade and sixth-eighth grade.

"My main goal was to get our younger students excited about Blackcat and Lady Cat basketball, and to create a culture for our basketball programs," Reutzel said. "We want to re-build the proud tradition of Fredericktown basketball. We wanted to teach them some fundamentals and in-game concepts, and cultivate a love for the game of basketball.

Fredericktown coaches helped campers with different skills. Also, former players and current players were invited to help with the camp.

"That is the kind of stuff you need to foster a culture and tradition in a program," Reutzel said.

