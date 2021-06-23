There were 83 students signed up for the camp split into two age groups, along with current and former players who helped.
The second group of campers included sixth through eighth grade students
Student coaches (varsity boys and girls) were asked to select one boy and one girl camper from each session who worked hard, listened to instruction, and were great teammates. They were chosen as the Hard Hat Award winners. From the first session, pictured, from left, are "Hard Hat Award" Callie Stephens, Girls Hotshot Champion Ellie Allgier, Dribble Tag Champion Nathan Johnson, "Hard Hat Award" and Boys Hotshot Champion Liam Kelley.
From the second session, pictured, from left, are 3 on 3 Champions Cooper Crites, Dane Laut, Michael Johnson; "Hard Hat Award" winners Layton Cheaney and Maggie Wood; and 3 on 3 Champions Cheyenne Darnell, Brylie Allgier, and Laila Stephens.
Fredericktown coaches, along with former and current players help campers with different skills.
Fredericktown High School hosted the "Fredrock" Factory Basketball Camp, June 11 and June 18, at the high school.
Recently hired FHS girls basketball coach Micah Reutzel said there were 83 students who signed up for the camp. The groups were split into to two age groups, third-fifth grade and sixth-eighth grade.
"My main goal was to get our younger students excited about Blackcat and Lady Cat basketball, and to create a culture for our basketball programs," Reutzel said. "We want to re-build the proud tradition of Fredericktown basketball. We wanted to teach them some fundamentals and in-game concepts, and cultivate a love for the game of basketball.
Fredericktown coaches helped campers with different skills. Also, former players and current players were invited to help with the camp.
"That is the kind of stuff you need to foster a culture and tradition in a program," Reutzel said.
