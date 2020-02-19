Girls basketball hosting district tourney

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team is hosting the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, which tips off Saturday morning.

Fredericktown is seeded fifth and will play No. 4 seed Kelly, at 9 a.m., Saturday, in the FHS gymnasium.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cats wrapped up the regular season Tuesday (after press time). Monday night, they defeated the Perryville Pirates, 54-40, at Perryville.

Fredericktown led 15-8 after one period and 28-16 at halftime. The Cats increased the lead to 44-27 entering the final quarter. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 17 points. Mallory Mathes scored 16, Linley Rehkop scored ten, Kayleigh Slinkard scored seven, and Evann Davis scored four. Slinkard led with 11 rebounds.

Last week, the Cats lost 62-50 to West County to wrap up play in the MAAA Tournament. Dodd led the Cats with 24 points and eight rebounds. Slinkard scored seven points, Mathes had six, Rehkop scored five, and Davis and Shayna Russom each scored four. Mathes added eight assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0