The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team ended its regular season with a 59-46 loss at De Soto, Feb. 19.

The Cats fell behind 14-7 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime. After a 17-7 third quarter, the Cats trailed 48-29 entering the fourth.

Marissa Hale led the Cats with 14 points. Kyndal Dodd had eight, Kaleigh Slinkard and Mallory Mathes each scored seven, Kylee Bastie scored four, Maddie Mathes scored three, Maddie Burrows scored two, and Evann Davis scored one point. Slinkard led with seven rebounds.

The Cats are the No. 6 seed in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament. They will play No. 3 Sikeston at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Cape Central High School.

