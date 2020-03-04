Girls basketball season ends with loss in district semifinals

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team concluded the 2019-2020 season with a 66-35 loss to Saxony Lutheran in the semifinals of the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, Feb. 25, at FHS.

Saxony, the top-seed, went on to win its eighth straight district title, defeating West County 64-52, Friday night.

Against the Cats, it was a decisive second quarter which made the difference. Fredericktown led the Crusaders 13-11 after one period. Then, the Saxony defense stiffened, allowing just three more points before halftime. It was 25-16 at the break, and the Crusaders scored 41 points in the second half to pull away.

For Fredericktown, Linley Rehkop led with 15 points. Mallory Mathes and Kyndal Dodd each scored five, Evann Davis and Kayleigh Slinkard scored four each, and Shayna Russom scored two points. Dodd led with 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Rehkop added nine rebounds.

Saxony Lutheran will play District 1 Champion Doniphan at 6 p.m., tonight (March 4).

