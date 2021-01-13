Girls basketball split with A.V., Jefferson

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated Jefferson, 57-37, Monday, here.

The Blue Jays led early, grabbing a 13-11 first quarter advantage. The Cats stifled the Jefferson offense in the second quarter and led 20-19 at halftime. A 17-8 third quarter and 20-10 fourth completed the FHS victory.

Kylee Maddox led the Cats with 15 points. Linley Rehkop had 12 and Kyndal Dodd scored 11. Ava Penuel was next with seven points. Lydia Mell and Shayna Russom each scored six. Dodd led with 11 rebounds and six blocks. Russom had eight rebounds, and Rehkop added four steals.

The Cats lost to Arcadia Valley, 67-50, Jan. 5, here.

Fredericktown led 9-7 after one period. Then, Arcadia Valley scored 23 and 22 points in the next two quarters. The Tigers led 30-21 at the half and 52-38 entering the final period.

Maddox and Dodd each scored 17 points to lead the Cats. Mell scored seven points, Rehkop had four, Russom and Penuel each scored two points, and Alivia Buxton had one. Dodd added 13 rebounds and six blocks.

The girls are at Central, Thursday.

Boys lose to North County

The FHS boys basketball team lost 73-35, Friday, at North County.