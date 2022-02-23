Girls defeat De Soto in final home game

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played its final home game of 2022, Feb. 15. The girls defeated the De Soto Dragons, 67-16.

Fredericktown scored the first 18 points of the game and led 24-5 after one period. A 22-5 second quarter made it 46-10 at halftime.

For the game, Kyndal Dodd led all scorers with 32 points. She also had 14 rebounds. PJ Reutzel scored 12 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Ava Penuel scored eight points, Amelia Miller had five, Callie Allgier scored four, Kylee Maddox scored three, Patience Garland had two, and Lydia Mell scored one. Maddox added four steals.

The Cats will play today (Feb. 23) at Lutheran South in the final regular season game of 2022.

Fredericktown is seeded third in the class 4, district 2 tournament. The Cats will open the tournament against No. 6 Hancock, at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Ste. Genevieve. The winner will play in the district semifinals at 7 p.m., March 1, at Ste. Gen.

