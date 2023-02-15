The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team took fifth place in the MAAA Tournament, last week.

The Cats topped Potosi, 44-36, Saturday, at Valley High School in Caledonia.

Fredericktown led 14-3 after one quarter and 25-11 at halftime. It was 38-26 with a quarter to play.

PJ Reutzel led the Cats with 20 points. Amelia Miller scored nine.

The Cats reached the fifth place finals by defeating Arcadia Valley, 56-13, Friday, at Mineral Area College.

Reutzel scored 25 points and added ten rebounds and five assists. Ava Penuel scored 13 points and had five steals. Amelia Miller had six points and seven rebounds.

The Cats resumed regular season play, Monday (Feb. 13), at Perryville.

Fredericktown defeated the Pirates, 56-47.

The Cats led 13-8 after one quarter and 30-21 at halftime. They increased their lead to 40-25 with a period to play.

Reutzel led with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Penuel had 15 points and four assists.

The Cats play Feb. 23, at Dexter.