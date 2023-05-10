Fredericktown High School sophomores Braydon McMinn (9th place) and Braxton Neel (12th) qualified for the May 16-17 Class 3 State Championship following their performance at the District Tournament, May 8, at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course.

