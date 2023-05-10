The Fredericktown High School golf team took seventh place out of 13 teams at the Class 3, District 1 Golf Tournament, May 8, at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course.
Fredericktown sophomore Braydon McMinn led the Blackcats, shooting and 82 and finishing ninth overall. Sophomore Braxton Neel shot an 85 to finish in a tie for 12th. Both FHS golfers qualified for the Class 3 State Tournament, May 15-16 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Missouri.
Carson Buford shot a 91 to finish 26th. Jackson Smith shot 117 to finish in a tie for 56th, and Grant Thompson shot 129 to finish 66th.