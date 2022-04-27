Golf Cats excel in four outings

April 22, Fredericktown won the West County Invitational. Winick finished first out of 36 players and was the tournament medalist, shooting a 77. Ebert shot 80 to finish second. Aiden DeSpain shot 88, Aslinger shot 89, Neel shot 92 and got a medal for closest to the hole. Micah Heisler shot 105.

April 25, FHS won its conference match with a team score of 180. Central shot 193 and West County shot 256. Ebert and Neel shared medalist honors, shooting 43 over nine holes. Aslinger shot 45, McMinn shot 49, Winick shot 56 and Heisler shot 62.

The MAAA Golf Tournament is Monday at Arcadia Valley.