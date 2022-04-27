Golf Cats excel in four outings

The Fredericktown High School golf team had strong showings in four competitions this past week.
April 19, the Cats took third place out of 19 teams in the Ste. Genevieve Dragon Invitational with a team score of 374.
Dalton Winick paced the Cats with a score of 88, which was good for fifth place out of 65 golfers. Eli Aslinger shot 95, Braydon McMinn shot 95, Grant Ebert shot 96, and Braxton Neel shot 101.
April 20, the Cats won the small school division of the St. Pius X invitational at Crystal Highlands. They finished fourth overall out of 16. Individual scores were: Winick-84 (good for fifth out of 80 golfers); Ebert-90; Neel-93; Aslinger-94; and McMinn-102.
Senior night for soccer girls
The FHS girls soccer team had its senior night, April 19. The four senior players, the senior manager and all of their parents were recognized prior to the match against Saxony Lutheran.
In a match which was close throughout, the Cats defeated the Crusaders, 3-2. Alivia Buxton recorded a hat trick for the Cats.
April 22, the Cats defeated Windsor, 4-1. Buxton scored four times for the Cats, and Kyndal Dodd picked up the victory in goal.
April 25, the Cats won 7-2 at Cape Central. Buxton scored six goals and Gabbie McFadden scored one. Dodd picked up another victory in net. Buxton broke her own school record for goals in a season with 31 thus far in 2022.
The Cats play in the Christian High School (O'Fallon, Mo.) Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Baseball Cats recognize seniors
The FHS baseball team held its senior night, April 22, as the team's six seniors and their parents were recognized prior to the home game against Kingston.
Fredericktown won the game, 9-1. The Cats scored six runs in the second inning and three more in the third. Kingston scored its only run in the seventh.
Ethan Marler pitched a complete game one-hitter. He struck out nine and walked two. Garrett Marler had three hits including a double and a triple. Caleb Sarakas had two hits, and Easton Wood and Benji Brubacher each scored twice.
April 19, the Cats lost, 12-5 to North County, here. Wood and Ryan Souden each had two hits for Fredericktown.
The Cats play in the MAAA Tournament next week.
Track teams compete in two meets
The Fredericktown High School track and field teams traveled to Potosi, April 19 for the Trojan Relays. Cats' athletes brought home 20 medals. Medal winners were:
- Linley Rehkop - 1st 100 meters, 1st High Jump, 4th Javelin
- PJ Reutzel - 3rd 100 meter hurdles, 3rd 300m hurdles, 5th Triple Jump
- Calie Allgier - 4th 100m
- Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Laynee King, Laci McClellan - 4th 4x800m relay
- Marshall Long - 1st Discus
- Lane Sikes, Nolan Holland, Mark Heine, Carter Cheaney - 2nd 4x100m relay
- Leanndrea Catchings - 2nd Triple Jump
- Lane Sikes - 4th 300m hurdles
- Nolan Holland - 5th 100m
- Carter Cheaney - 5th 200m
In the team standings, the girls scored 65 points and finished 5th and the boys scored 49 points for 7th.
Both teams competed at De Soto April 22. Senior Marshall Long won the gold medal in the discus, and Junior Linley Rehkop brought home a 3rd place medal in the javelin.
The girls 4x100 team of Linley Rehkop, Laynee King, PJ Reutzel and Calie Allgier broke a 33-year-old school record with a time of 54.05 seconds.
The following athletes achieved personal records: PJ Reutzel; Lauren Gibbs; Ania McLaughlin; Calie Allgier; Carter Cheaney; Dane Sensel; Nolan Holland; Braden Braswell; Simon Kelly and Marshall Long.
The track teams will travel to Farmington Friday for the MAAA Conference Meet.