Golf Cats get season started

The Fredericktown High School golf team opened its season with a three-team match, March 30, at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.
Farmington won the match with a team score of 160. Ste. Genevieve shot 182. Fredericktown shot 239.
Garrett Ward led the Cats with a score of 53. Rounding out the Cats' top four were Wesley DuLaney with a 54, Eli Aslinger at 65, and Micah Heisler at 67. Grant Wagner shot a 69 and Dalton Winick carded a 71.
March 31, the Cats played in the North County Invitational at Terre Du Lac Country Club.
North County was first in the 13-team field with a score of 326. Farmington placed second at 356, and Ste. Genevieve was third at 367. The Blackcats shot a 464. Ward shot a 54-57-111 for FHS. DuLaney shot 55-57-112, Aslinger shot 58-62-120, Winick shot 58-63-121, and Heisler shot 67-56-123.
The Cats play this morning in the Farmington Invitational.
Soccer Cats staying busy
The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team completed a busy week with a shootout loss to Perryville, Thursday.
The Pirates and Cats were scoreless through regulation play and two overtimes before the home team outscored FHS 3-2 in the shootout.
March 31, the Blackcats lost 5-1, at Windsor. Kyndal Dodd scored for Fredericktown.
March 30, the Cats won 4-3 at St. Vincent. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Cats got two goals each from Arika Buxton and Alivia Buxton. Alivia Buxton added an assist. Brezlyn Boswell got the victory in goal for the Cats.
Fredericktown plays in the Hillsboro Tournament April 12-17.
Baseball Cats lost to Tigers, Bulldogs
The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost its two most recent games, March 30 and 31.
The Cats lost to MAAA-rival Arcadia Valley, Tuesday, 12-0, here. Garrett Marler had the lone hit for Fredericktown.
March 31, the Cats lost 11-0 to Notre Dame.
Fredericktown plays at Farmington Thursday.