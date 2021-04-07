Golf Cats get season started

North County was first in the 13-team field with a score of 326. Farmington placed second at 356, and Ste. Genevieve was third at 367. The Blackcats shot a 464. Ward shot a 54-57-111 for FHS. DuLaney shot 55-57-112, Aslinger shot 58-62-120, Winick shot 58-63-121, and Heisler shot 67-56-123.

The Cats play this morning in the Farmington Invitational.

Soccer Cats staying busy

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team completed a busy week with a shootout loss to Perryville, Thursday.

The Pirates and Cats were scoreless through regulation play and two overtimes before the home team outscored FHS 3-2 in the shootout.

March 31, the Blackcats lost 5-1, at Windsor. Kyndal Dodd scored for Fredericktown.

March 30, the Cats won 4-3 at St. Vincent. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Cats got two goals each from Arika Buxton and Alivia Buxton. Alivia Buxton added an assist. Brezlyn Boswell got the victory in goal for the Cats.

Fredericktown plays in the Hillsboro Tournament April 12-17.

Baseball Cats lost to Tigers, Bulldogs

The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost its two most recent games, March 30 and 31.

The Cats lost to MAAA-rival Arcadia Valley, Tuesday, 12-0, here. Garrett Marler had the lone hit for Fredericktown.

March 31, the Cats lost 11-0 to Notre Dame.

Fredericktown plays at Farmington Thursday.