Golf Cats win two meets

The Fredericktown High School golf team won a tri-match April 6, at Terre Du Lac and also took first in the West County Invitational, April 9.
In the tri-match, the Cats shot a 186 to win by 26 strokes. Central shot 212 and West County shot 252. Grant Ebert was medalist with a score of 40. Garrett Ward had a 48, Dalton Winick and Eli Aslinger each shot 49.
Fredericktown beat out Potosi by three strokes to finish first among seven teams in the West County Invitational, Friday, at Terre Du Lac. Fredericktown shot 383, and the Trojans shot 386. Ebert led FHS with a score of 91. Winick shot 95, Ward shot 98, Wesley DuLaney shot 99, Aslinger shot 104, and Grant Wagner shot 124.
The golf team played in the Farmington Invitational April 7. The Blackcats finished 14th out of 19 teams with a team score of 394. Ebert led the Cats with a 90. Ward and Winick each shot 100. Aslinger shot 104, and DuLaney shot 106.