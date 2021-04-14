 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf Cats win two meets
0 comments

Golf Cats win two meets

{{featured_button_text}}
golf

The FHS golf team wins the West County Invitational. Cats' competitors are, from left, Wesley DuLaney, Grant Wagner, Eli Aslinger, Grant Ebert, Garrett Ward, and Dalton Winick.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School golf team won a tri-match April 6, at Terre Du Lac and also took first in the West County Invitational, April 9.

In the tri-match, the Cats shot a 186 to win by 26 strokes. Central shot 212 and West County shot 252. Grant Ebert was medalist with a score of 40. Garrett Ward had a 48, Dalton Winick and Eli Aslinger each shot 49.

Fredericktown beat out Potosi by three strokes to finish first among seven teams in the West County Invitational, Friday, at Terre Du Lac. Fredericktown shot 383, and the Trojans shot 386. Ebert led FHS with a score of 91. Winick shot 95, Ward shot 98, Wesley DuLaney shot 99, Aslinger shot 104, and Grant Wagner shot 124.

The golf team played in the Farmington Invitational April 7. The Blackcats finished 14th out of 19 teams with a team score of 394. Ebert led the Cats with a 90. Ward and Winick each shot 100. Aslinger shot 104, and DuLaney shot 106.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golf Cats get season started
Sports

Golf Cats get season started

  • Updated

The Fredericktown High School golf team opened its season with a three-team match, March 30, at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News