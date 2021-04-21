Incoming Blackcats freshmen attend football 'Commitment Night'

"My coaching philosophy is based on making young men into good men by the time they leave our program," Whitener said. "Our sole purpose is to assist in raising these boys and making them into men, so that they are good community members, good husbands and good fathers after they leave us. I think the introduction of this ceremony fits perfect with letting the athletes know that they are buying into more than just a game. They are buying into their futures and that we as coaches are buying into them as human beings not just athletes."

Coach Whitener said this is something he has always wanted to do with his athletes as they enter high school, but he has not been able to do it.

"The toughest year for commitments into a struggling high school program is the transition from middle school to high school and this year would be evident," Whitener said.

The eighth Blackcats are coming off a conference championship in 2020.

"(They are) joining a high school program that could not field a freshman/sophomore jv team this year let alone a 1-7 varsity program," Whitener said. "A night like this was needed to let them see that Monday Night Football games are just as important to our program as Friday's games."