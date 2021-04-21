Incoming Blackcats freshmen attend football 'Commitment Night'

New Fredericktown High School Head Football Coach Jake Whitener and his staff welcomed incoming Blackcats freshmen and their parents to the first "8th Grade Commitment Night," April 12, at FHS.
"I visited the middle school many times since hired as the HC here and talked with kids about opportunities to join the program," Whitener said. "Opportunities were offered to both seventh and eighth graders interested in playing high school football to join us in the weight room dating back to January 11th. Throughout our days in the weight room and recruiting students, each visit to Kelly Burlison Middle School, my staff and I conversed about 'buying into the process' of changing the current culture brick-by-brick.
Any 8th grader interested in playing high school football was invited to the Commitment Ceremony. Each athlete had opportunities to sign up stating they would attend either through weight room sessions or the middle school activities day April 9.
At the Commitment Night Ceremony, parents were thanked for the time it will take to have their son be a part of the program. Whitener said how appreciative he and the rest of the coaching staff are.
Parents and athletes were introduced to the coaching staff for the first time. They heard about the direction of change Whitener said the program was headed towards. He said the coaching staff will institute character with the athletes which is the No. 1 priority as well as the purpose of the program.
"My coaching philosophy is based on making young men into good men by the time they leave our program," Whitener said. "Our sole purpose is to assist in raising these boys and making them into men, so that they are good community members, good husbands and good fathers after they leave us. I think the introduction of this ceremony fits perfect with letting the athletes know that they are buying into more than just a game. They are buying into their futures and that we as coaches are buying into them as human beings not just athletes."
Coach Whitener said this is something he has always wanted to do with his athletes as they enter high school, but he has not been able to do it.
"The toughest year for commitments into a struggling high school program is the transition from middle school to high school and this year would be evident," Whitener said.
The eighth Blackcats are coming off a conference championship in 2020.
"(They are) joining a high school program that could not field a freshman/sophomore jv team this year let alone a 1-7 varsity program," Whitener said. "A night like this was needed to let them see that Monday Night Football games are just as important to our program as Friday's games."
After Coach Whitener made his remarks and introduced the coaching staff, the players were asked to sign a commitment letter and then have it signed by each of the coaches. Then, each of the athlete was given a black game jersey to wear for pictures.
"I think the athletes were extremely excited to see 'their' number being represented for the first time on a high school uniform," Whitener said. "Many of the parents were grateful for the time putting things together and openness to communicate the changes moving forward. All coaches seemed to enjoy the opportunity to see the new faces joining our program come June 1st."