While the varsity boys and girls basketball teams were competing in the MAAA Tournament, the junior varsity Blackcats were playing in their own tourney.

Fredericktown went 2-1 in the North County Tournament to capture third place.

February 5, the Cats topped Ste. Genevieve, 48-35. Aiden Elrod led the team with 11 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten, Josiah White scored nine, Lane Sikes had seven, Houston Bradford had five, Matthew Starkey had three, Elijah Rogers scored two, and Jerry Couch had one point.

February 7, the Cats defeated Potosi, 45-43 to grab third place in the tournament. Elrod led the scoring with 18. Dawson Buford and Evan Burrows each scored seven. Starkey had four, Dunnahoo and Sikes each scored three, Malachi Kyle had two, and Rogers scored one.

Monday night (Feb. 11), the Cats hosted St. Vincent. It was a close game throughout, with the Indians winning 60-54. Starkey hit five 3-pointers (four in the fourth quarter) to lead the Cats scorers with 21 points. Buford scored eight, Burrows had six, Elrod, Kyle, and Bradford each scored five points, and Sikes and Dunnahoo each scored two.

