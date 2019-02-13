While the varsity boys and girls basketball teams were competing in the MAAA Tournament, the junior varsity Blackcats were playing in their own tourney.
Fredericktown went 2-1 in the North County Tournament to capture third place.
February 5, the Cats topped Ste. Genevieve, 48-35. Aiden Elrod led the team with 11 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten, Josiah White scored nine, Lane Sikes had seven, Houston Bradford had five, Matthew Starkey had three, Elijah Rogers scored two, and Jerry Couch had one point.
February 7, the Cats defeated Potosi, 45-43 to grab third place in the tournament. Elrod led the scoring with 18. Dawson Buford and Evan Burrows each scored seven. Starkey had four, Dunnahoo and Sikes each scored three, Malachi Kyle had two, and Rogers scored one.
Monday night (Feb. 11), the Cats hosted St. Vincent. It was a close game throughout, with the Indians winning 60-54. Starkey hit five 3-pointers (four in the fourth quarter) to lead the Cats scorers with 21 points. Buford scored eight, Burrows had six, Elrod, Kyle, and Bradford each scored five points, and Sikes and Dunnahoo each scored two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.