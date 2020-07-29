× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School Blackcats junior varsity volleyball team competed in two shootout tournaments this summer.

July 6-7, the Cats played in the Licking Camp shootout in Farmington. They finished pool play with a record of 12-0, before beating Ste. Genevieve and Farmington in bracket play, ensuring a championship match against Valle. Taking the third set, the Cats, captured first place in the 12-team tournament.

July 23-24, the Cats played in the Jackson shootout at the Cape Sportsplex. They played 16 sets of volleyball in pool play, before beating first Bloomfield, then Advance in the semifinals of bracket play. Facing host Jackson in the championship match, they won the contest in two straight sets to take first place in the 15-team tournament.

The junior varsity Cats finished their summer with a record of 16-2-2.

