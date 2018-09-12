Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fredericktown second baseman Kylie Bastie tags out a Saxony Lutheran runner, Monday.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School softball team came from behind to defeat the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders, 17-16, Monday, here.

The Cats trailed 6-0 after one inning, but battled back to tie the game and send it into extra innings. Down 16-12 in the bottom of the 12th inning, Fredericktown scored five times to win it.

September 5, the Cats won 6-5 at Van Buren. September 6, they lost 15-1 to North County, here.

Fredericktown plays at Farmington, Thursday.

