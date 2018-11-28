Try 1 month for 99¢
mathes
Buy Now

The Lady Cats Mallory Mathes gets a steal and heads to the basket against Central, Monday night.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost its opening game of the season, 59-31 to the Central Lady Rebels, Monday night, here.

The game was the first of two for the Cats in pool play of the Fredericktown Invitational Tournament. Fredericktown played Arcadia Valley Tuesday night (after press time). The first, third, and fifth place games will be Saturday afternoon.

Monday night, the cats trailed 23-6 after one quarter and 32-8 at the half.

Kylee Bastie led the Cats with eight points. Mallory Mathes had seven, Keyndal Dodd had six, Marissa Hale and Alivia Buxton each had three, and Shayna Russom and Evann Davis each had two points.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments