Surrounded by Ste. Genevieve defenders, the Cats' Kyndal Dodd makes a jump shot to give Fredericktown a 4-2 lead, Monday night. Dodd finished with a team-high 14, as the Cats were defeated, 54-26.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High Girls Basketball Team lost a pair of conference games.

Monday (Jan. 28), the Cats lost 54-26 to Ste. Genevieve, here.

The game was close early. Fredericktown led 4-2, with 4:50 to play in the first quarter and the game was knotted at 8-8 with 2:35 to left in the opening period. The Dragons then ended the quarter on a 9-2 run. The second quarter was all Ste. Genevieve, as the visitors outscored the Cats 21-4 to take a 38-14 lead at the break. The lead increased to 50-20 with a quarter to play.

Kyndal Dodd led the Lady Cats with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored six, Kylee Bastie had four, and Maddie Burrows added two points.

Thursday, FHS lost 62-30, at Central. The Rebels led 27-7 after one quarter and 40-11 at the half. Mallory Mathes scored 10 points and Kyndal Dodd had seven for Fredericktown.

The Cats host Valle, Thursday, and it will be Senior Night for the girls basketball team.

