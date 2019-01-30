The Fredericktown High Girls Basketball Team lost a pair of conference games.
Monday (Jan. 28), the Cats lost 54-26 to Ste. Genevieve, here.
The game was close early. Fredericktown led 4-2, with 4:50 to play in the first quarter and the game was knotted at 8-8 with 2:35 to left in the opening period. The Dragons then ended the quarter on a 9-2 run. The second quarter was all Ste. Genevieve, as the visitors outscored the Cats 21-4 to take a 38-14 lead at the break. The lead increased to 50-20 with a quarter to play.
Kyndal Dodd led the Lady Cats with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored six, Kylee Bastie had four, and Maddie Burrows added two points.
Thursday, FHS lost 62-30, at Central. The Rebels led 27-7 after one quarter and 40-11 at the half. Mallory Mathes scored 10 points and Kyndal Dodd had seven for Fredericktown.
The Cats host Valle, Thursday, and it will be Senior Night for the girls basketball team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.