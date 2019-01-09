Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a non-conference contest against Jefferson, Monday, here.

Jefferson road a dominant second quarter to the 54-37 victory.

The Blue Jays jumped to a 14-10 first quarter lead, but a 20-7 second quarter gave them a 34-17 advantage at the half. Both teams scored 20 points in the second half.

Kaleigh Slinkard and Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with eight points, each. Kylee Bastie and Maddie Burrows each scored six, Evann Davis scored four points, and Mallory Mathes, and Marissa Hale scored two, each. Davis led with ten rebounds.

The Lady Cats play at Farmington, Thursday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments