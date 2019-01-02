The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team was seeded seventh and lost a pair of games to the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Central Christmas Tournament, last week.
The Lady Cats lost their quarterfinal round game to South Iron, 63-40, Wednesday night.
The game was close, early. Mallory Mathes opened the scoring and Kyndal Dodd had a pair of first quarter baskets, as the Cats trailed just 7-6 after one period.
Marissa Hale hit a three-pointer 30 seconds into the second quarter and added a basket a minute later, as FHS took an 11-7 lead with 6:30 to play in the half. South Iron then scored nine straight points. Dodd trimmed the Panthers lead to three points on two different occasions late in the half, but South Iron led 20-15 heading to the break.
Baskets by Dodd and Evann Davis made it 22-19 Panthers, but the Lady Cats were unable to get any closer. South Iron led 42-28 after three quarters.
Dodd led Fredericktown with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots. Mathes scored ten points, Hale had eight, and Davis and Kylee Bastie each scored four points.
Thursday morning, the Cats lost 58-44 to Festus.
Festus jumped out a quick lead in this contest and never looked back. The Tigers took a 16-2 lead to open the game and led 20-5 after one quarter. Both teams scored ten in the second quarter.
In the third, the Cats got baskets from Dodd and Mathes early in the third quarter. Kaleigh Slinkard added a free throw and Dodd scored two more quick baskets, but the Cats were unable to get any closer than 37-24. The period ended with Festus leading 45-26.
Dodd led the Cats with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Hale scored nine. Mathes and Davis each scored six, Slinkard and Bastie had three each, and Maddie Mathes and Maddie Burrows each scored two points.
The Lady Cats return from winter break for a pair of home games, Jan. 7 against Jefferson and Jan. 8 against Doniphan.
