The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 58-42 to Potosi, Thursday, here.

The Cats fell behind early, but tied the game at 4-4. Fredericktown led 8-7 before Potosi ended the quarter on a 13-1 run. 

Fredericktown cut the Potosi lead to 22-21 with 3:10 left in the half before Potosi ended the second quarter with three 3-pointers, including one right before the buzzer. The Trojans led 31-23 at halftime.

The lead increased to 44-29 after three quarters.

Marissa Hale led the Cats with 15 points, as she five of 12 3-point attempts. Kyndal Dodd scored eight points, Mallory Mathes scored seven, Evann Davis scored six, Kaleigh Slinkard scored four, and Kylee Bastie had two. Dodd led with seven rebounds. Mathes had a season-high eight assists.

The Cats game against East Carter Monday was cancelled due to the weather. They play at Central, Thursday.

