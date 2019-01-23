The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 58-42 to Potosi, Thursday, here.
The Cats fell behind early, but tied the game at 4-4. Fredericktown led 8-7 before Potosi ended the quarter on a 13-1 run.
Fredericktown cut the Potosi lead to 22-21 with 3:10 left in the half before Potosi ended the second quarter with three 3-pointers, including one right before the buzzer. The Trojans led 31-23 at halftime.
The lead increased to 44-29 after three quarters.
Marissa Hale led the Cats with 15 points, as she five of 12 3-point attempts. Kyndal Dodd scored eight points, Mallory Mathes scored seven, Evann Davis scored six, Kaleigh Slinkard scored four, and Kylee Bastie had two. Dodd led with seven rebounds. Mathes had a season-high eight assists.
The Cats game against East Carter Monday was cancelled due to the weather. They play at Central, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.