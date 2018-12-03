The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team took fourth place in the Fredericktown Tournament completed, Saturday.
The Cats lost the third place game 43-41 to the Naylor Eagles, Saturday.
Naylor led 11-9 after one quarter, but the Cats held the Eagles to just three second quarter points and the score was tied 14-14 at the half. In the third quarter, Naylor took a 27-24 lead.
Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 14 points. Kylee Bastie scored nine points, Mallory Mathes had eight, and Evann Davis and Kayleigh Slinkard each scored five points. Dodd also led with seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocked shots.
The Lady Cats reached the third place contest after defeating the Perryville Lady Pirates, 42-32, Tuesday.
The Cats led 14-6 after one quarter and 19-11 at the half. Fredericktown sealed the game with a 13-4 third quarter to take a 32-15 lead.
Bastie led the Cats with 12 points. Dodd had eight. Marissa Hale, Davis, and Mathes each scored six points, and Slinkard had four. Davis led with nine rebounds. Slinkard and Dodd each had seven.
The Lady Cats host St. Vincent Thursday.
