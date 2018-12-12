Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team defeated St. Vincent 41-38, Thursday, here.

Kyndal Dodd led the Lady Cats with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Hale scored 14. Mallory Mathes had eight points and a team-high six assists and seven steals. Kylee Bastie scored four points.

Monday (Dec. 10), Fredericktown lost 46-17 at South Iron. The Cats trailed 21-4 at halftime. 

Coach Scott Davis said defensively the Cats were able to hold a good team under 50 points, but Fredericktown suffered from too many turnovers and a bad shooting night.

Mathes scored eight points. Dodd had five, and Evann Davis scored four.

The Lady Cats play Thursday at West County and Friday at Woodland.

