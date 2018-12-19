Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played back-to-back games Thursday and Friday last week.

Thursday night, the Cats lost 63-34 at West County.

The home team jumped to a 14-2 lead and led 28-16 at halftime and 44-27 heading to the fourth quarter.

Kylee Bastie led the Cats' offense with 13 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. Mallory Mathes scored ten. Kyndal Dodd had six points, Marissa Hale had three, and Maddie Burrows scored two. Dodd led with nine rebounds, four assists, five steals, and four blocked shots. Mathes added four assists.

Friday night, the Cats won 52-37 at Woodland.

The Cats took a 14-8 first quarter lead. The Cardinals battled back and the FHS lead was just 22-19 at halftime. An 11-6 third quarter gave the Cats a 33-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Dodd led the Cats scoring effort with a season-high 25 points and added 16 rebounds. Bastie and Hale each scored eight points. Kaleigh Slinkard had seven, and Burrows and Shayna Russom each scored two. Bastie added four assists.

The Lady Cats host Arcadia Valley, Thursday. They also play in the Central Christmas Tournament, next week. The Cats are seeded seventh and will play No. 2 seed South Iron at 1 p.m., Dec. 26.

