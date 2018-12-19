The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played back-to-back games Thursday and Friday last week.
Thursday night, the Cats lost 63-34 at West County.
The home team jumped to a 14-2 lead and led 28-16 at halftime and 44-27 heading to the fourth quarter.
Kylee Bastie led the Cats' offense with 13 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. Mallory Mathes scored ten. Kyndal Dodd had six points, Marissa Hale had three, and Maddie Burrows scored two. Dodd led with nine rebounds, four assists, five steals, and four blocked shots. Mathes added four assists.
Friday night, the Cats won 52-37 at Woodland.
The Cats took a 14-8 first quarter lead. The Cardinals battled back and the FHS lead was just 22-19 at halftime. An 11-6 third quarter gave the Cats a 33-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
Dodd led the Cats scoring effort with a season-high 25 points and added 16 rebounds. Bastie and Hale each scored eight points. Kaleigh Slinkard had seven, and Burrows and Shayna Russom each scored two. Bastie added four assists.
The Lady Cats host Arcadia Valley, Thursday. They also play in the Central Christmas Tournament, next week. The Cats are seeded seventh and will play No. 2 seed South Iron at 1 p.m., Dec. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.