The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team opened the 2018-2019 season with a three-team preseason jamboree, Friday, here.

Fredericktown hosted Twin Rivers and Woodland.

The Lady Cats will host a regular-season tournament next week (Nov. 26-Dec. 1). In pool play, Fredericktown will play Central, Monday. The varsity will play at 7 p.m., and the junior varsity at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cats play Perryville with the varsity at 7 p.m., and the junior varsity at 8:30 p.m. The first, third, and fifth place games will be Saturday.

The boys basketball team plays in the Arcadia Valley Christmas Tournament this week.

