Tross 8u softball team members are, from left, front row, Jaylynne Payne, Berlin Gladbach, Brylie Allgier, Jalen Francis, Lainey Underwood, middle row, Kyndall Eaton, Kamryn Dotson, Ellie Allgier, Averee Kelley, Ella Penwell, Kaelyn Deckerd; and coaches Amy Allgier, David Penwell, and Dustin Deckerd.

 Provided by David Penwell

The local 8u Tross Fastpitch softball team started its season 5-0 when it traveled to De Quoin, Illinois Feb. 15-17 and took first place in the 8u Heartbreaker Fastpitch Tournament Presented by Southern Illinois Indoor Softball. 

