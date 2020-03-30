Looking back at local sports

With no high school sports on the immediate horizon, the Democrat News will be taking a glance at past sports stories in this community. These will mainly be from five and ten years ago.
March 28 to April 3, 2010
The Fredericktown boys basketball team has found a new head coach after Chadd Starkey announced his resignation last month. Eric Thompson will take over the program after serving as assistant coach for the past two seasons. Fredericktown filled its softball vacancy earlier last month by promoting assistant coach Tami Wright.
Fredericktown dropped a home golf match to visiting Jackson. Ben Kline had a team-best 44 and Reed Jensen shot a 45 for the Blackcats. Alex Wade finished with 47 and Ethan Rehkop carded a 50 to round out the team score.
Junior Jacob Farmer went 4-for-5 including a two-run homer while hitting for the cycle, and the Fredericktown baseball team defeated Saxony Lutheran 19-17. A.P. Lewandowski had a triple and, Bryant Barks was 2-for-2. Rusty Allgier finished 3-for-5 with two RBI while Riley Bumgardaner, Jon O’Neal, Keith Jackson and Tyler Hagy added two hits apiece.
The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team lost 5-1 to Perryville, Thursday. Junior Haley Stevens snapped the shutout by scoring her team-leading third goal of the season.
The Fredericktown boys finished sixth Tuesday at the Raider Relays. Fredericktown’s Luke Cureton was first in the 1600. The FHS girls finished seventh. Miriah Korokis of Fredericktown won the discus and shot put.
FHS Boys Results:
Discus: 7th. Heady, Fredericktown, 109-1.
Shot Put: 2nd. Krueger, Fredericktown, 45-8; 8. Heady, Fredericktown, 38-2.
Long Jump: 3. Proffer, Fredericktown, 18-7; 4. Harris, Fredericktown, 18-5.5.
Triple Jump: 7. Gifford, Fredericktown, 38-7.
110 Hurdles: 5. Gifford, Fredericktown, 17.50.
100: 7. Harris, Fredericktown, 11.66.
200: 5. Harris, Fredericktown, 23.94.
800: 4. Cureton, Fredericktown, 2.06.81.
1600: 1. Cureton, Fredericktown, 4.47.50.
FHS Girls Results:
Discus: 1. Korokis, Fredericktown, 124-1.
Shot Put: 1. Korokis, Fredericktown, 36-3.
Long Jump: 8. Burns, Fredericktown, 14-2.
800: 2. Wilkerson, Fredericktown, 2.42.50.
1600: 6. Wilkerson, Fredericktown, 6.12.47.
March 28 to April 3, 2015
The Cats Golf Team took fourth place in a match against Ste. Genevieve, North County, and Central, March 26, at Ste. Genevieve. Fredericktown shot a team score of 210. The low round for Fredericktown was Junior Tye Fisher with a 49.
The Fredericktown girls soccer team lost 4-0 March 24, at Saxony Lutheran. Goalkeeper Caitlyn Allgier made 21 saves against the Crusaders.
The Blackcats Baseball Team lost its season opener 11-1, at St. Vincent. Brock O’Neal doubled for one of the Cats two hits. He also scored their only run. Saturday, the Cats split a pair of games with Bismarck and Twin Rivers. They topped Bismarck, 11-1 in five innings. O’Neal scored four runs for the Cats. Will Clark pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. He struck out six and walked three batters. Fredericktown lost to Twin Rivers, 8-7 in eight innings. O’Neal, Luke Korokis, and Brennan White each scored two runs for the Cats.
Fredericktown’s Rylan Matthews scored eight points, as the South boys edged the North 112-110 in the Daily Journal/MAAA Senior All-Star Game. Fredericktown’s Ellie Jensen scored six points, as the South girls won 120-73.
The Fredericktown Blackcats weight team attended the first Missouri State High School Powerlifting Meet in Springfield.
The boys team finished sixth overall and the girls team finished second overall in the 16-team event.
Travis Reed (Soph.) - 12th place 145lb weight class
Patrick Smothers (Sr.) - 11th place 155lb weight class
Brock O'Neal (Jr.) - 8th place 165lb weight class
Brice Fingers (Jr.) - 6th place 175lb weight class, Top Dead Lift and new state record with 445lbs
Sam Young (Soph.) - 3rd place 185lb weight class
Matthew Snow (Soph.) - 4th place 225lb weight class, Top Dead lift and new state record with 480lbs
Luke Myers (Jr.) - 11th place 250lb weight class
Dalton King (Jr.) - 3rd place 250lb weight class, Top Dead Lift and new state record with 545lbs
Annabeth Phillips (Jr.) - 7th place 115lb weight class
Sam Cooper (Soph.) - 2nd place 125lb weight class
Kelsey Edwards (Soph.) - 2nd place 145lb weight class
Alexus Feathers (Soph.) - 4th place 145lb weight class, Top Bench Press and new state record with 115lbs
Kirsten Hanner (Jr.) - 4th place 175lb weight class
Reva Wheeling (Soph.) - 5th place 195lb weight class
Brooklyn Stephens (Fresh.) - 6th place Unlimited weight class
Alyssa Jordon (Sr.) - 1st place and State Champion Unlimited weight class, Top Bench Press and new state record with 170lbs, Top Squat and new state record with 375lbs, and Top Dead Lift and new state record with 400lbs.
