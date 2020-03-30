Looking back at local sports

March 28 to April 3, 2015

The Blackcats Baseball Team lost its season opener 11-1, at St. Vincent. Brock O’Neal doubled for one of the Cats two hits. He also scored their only run. Saturday, the Cats split a pair of games with Bismarck and Twin Rivers. They topped Bismarck, 11-1 in five innings. O’Neal scored four runs for the Cats. Will Clark pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. He struck out six and walked three batters. Fredericktown lost to Twin Rivers, 8-7 in eight innings. O’Neal, Luke Korokis, and Brennan White each scored two runs for the Cats.