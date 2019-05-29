The Mineral Area Activities Association all-conference baseball teams were released last week and three Blackcats players were recognized.
2019 MAAA Baseball All-Conference Large Schools First Team:
Braydon Scherffius-Central
Jaysen Mattingly-Farmington
Logan Winkelman-Fredericktown
Layton Mallow-North County
Kolten Poorman-North County
Ethan Dicus-Potosi
Noah Jacobsen-Potosi
Keaton Boyer-Ste Gen
Chad Donze-Ste Gen
Grant Staffen-Ste Gen
Large Schools Second Team:
Cade Scherffius-Central
Slade Schweiss-Central
Chad Silvey-Farmington
Clark Penuel-Fredericktown
Colton Rehkop-Fredericktown
Karter Kekec-North County
Cole Ziegler-North County
Ryker Walton-Potosi
Brady Boyer-Ste Gen
Logan Gegg-Ste Gen
Payton Matthews-Ste Gen
Derek Morganthaler-Ste Gen
Small Schools First Team:
Carter Brogan-Arcadia Valley
Eli Vandergriff-Arcadia Valley
Luke Savage-Arcadia Valley
Logan Dunn-Bismarck
Keith Jessen-Kingston
Kellen Blum-Valle Catholic
Tyler Blum-Valle Catholic
Kyle Roth-Valle Catholic
Zack Francis-West County
Ty Simily-West County
Small Schools Second Team:
Taylon Jones-Arcadia Valley
Stephen Pursely-Arcadia Valley
Shawn Mork-Bismarck
Wyatt Jessen-Kingston
Nolan Schwent-Valle Catholic
Owen Viox-Valle Catholic
Ethan Mathews-Valley Caledonia
Dakota Dowd-West County
Luke Gaia-West County
Hayden Roney-West County
