The Mineral Area Activities Association all-conference baseball teams were released last week and three Blackcats players were recognized.

2019 MAAA Baseball All-Conference Large Schools First Team:

Braydon Scherffius-Central

Jaysen Mattingly-Farmington

Logan Winkelman-Fredericktown

Layton Mallow-North County

Kolten Poorman-North County

Ethan Dicus-Potosi

Noah Jacobsen-Potosi

Keaton Boyer-Ste Gen

Chad Donze-Ste Gen

Grant Staffen-Ste Gen

Large Schools Second Team:

Cade Scherffius-Central

Slade Schweiss-Central

Chad Silvey-Farmington

Clark Penuel-Fredericktown

Colton Rehkop-Fredericktown

Karter Kekec-North County

Cole Ziegler-North County

Ryker Walton-Potosi

Brady Boyer-Ste Gen

Logan Gegg-Ste Gen

Payton Matthews-Ste Gen

Derek Morganthaler-Ste Gen

Small Schools First Team:

Carter Brogan-Arcadia Valley

Eli Vandergriff-Arcadia Valley

Luke Savage-Arcadia Valley

Logan Dunn-Bismarck

Keith Jessen-Kingston

Kellen Blum-Valle Catholic

Tyler Blum-Valle Catholic

Kyle Roth-Valle Catholic

Zack Francis-West County

Ty Simily-West County 

Small Schools Second Team:

Taylon Jones-Arcadia Valley

Stephen Pursely-Arcadia Valley

Shawn Mork-Bismarck

Wyatt Jessen-Kingston

Nolan Schwent-Valle Catholic

Owen Viox-Valle Catholic

Ethan Mathews-Valley Caledonia

Dakota Dowd-West County

Luke Gaia-West County

Hayden Roney-West County

