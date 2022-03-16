MAAA All-Conference selections announced

Fredericktown High School had two athletes selected for all-conference honors by MAAA coaches.
Junior Andrew Starkey, the boys leading scorer was selected to the Large-School Boys Second Team. Senior Kyndal Dodd, the leading scorer and rebounder for the FHS girls, was selected to the Large-School Girls First Team.
LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS
First Team:
Bracey Blanton – Farmington
Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Jobe Bryant – Central
Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve
Layne Wigger – North County
Second Team:
Rudy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve
Kendall Horton – Central
Nolan Reed – North County
J.P. Ruble – Farmington
Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown
LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS
First Team:
Khloe Dischbein – Central
Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown
Jade Roth – Farmington
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
Kamryn Winch – North County
Second Team:
Grace Duncan – Farmington
Kya Gibson – Potosi
Madison Holmes – Central
Paris Larkin – North County
Anna McKinney – Farmington
SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS
First Team:
Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley
Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic
Aiden Heberlie – Valle Catholic
Matt Nelson – Kingston
Cody Yates – Kingston
Second Team:
Willie Carter – Arcadia valley
Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic
Giuseppe Ghirlanda – Kingston
Ty Harlow – West County
Carter Jackson – Valley
Colby Maxwell – Valley
Mason Simily – West County
Carson Tucker – Valle Catholic
Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley
SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS
First Team:
Madison Dunn – Bismarck
Sam Loida – Valle Catholic
Madison Nelson – Kingston
Alivia Simily – West County
Bailey Skiles – West County
Second Team:
Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley
Alexis Hedgcorth – West County
Tania Jenkins – Kingston
Morgan Simily – West County
Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic