 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MAAA All-Conference selections announced

  • 0

Fredericktown High School had two athletes selected for all-conference honors by MAAA coaches.

Junior Andrew Starkey, the boys leading scorer was selected to the Large-School Boys Second Team. Senior Kyndal Dodd, the leading scorer and rebounder for the FHS girls, was selected to the Large-School Girls First Team.

LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS

First Team:

Bracey Blanton – Farmington

Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Jobe Bryant – Central

Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve

Layne Wigger – North County

Second Team:

Rudy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve

Kendall Horton – Central

People are also reading…

Nolan Reed – North County

J.P. Ruble – Farmington

Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown

LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS

First Team:

Khloe Dischbein – Central

Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown

Jade Roth – Farmington

Skylar Sweeney – Farmington

Kamryn Winch – North County

Second Team:

Grace Duncan – Farmington

Kya Gibson – Potosi

Madison Holmes – Central

Paris Larkin – North County

Anna McKinney – Farmington

SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS

First Team:

Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

Aiden Heberlie – Valle Catholic

Matt Nelson – Kingston

Cody Yates – Kingston

Second Team:

Willie Carter – Arcadia valley

Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic

Giuseppe Ghirlanda – Kingston

Ty Harlow – West County

Carter Jackson – Valley

Colby Maxwell – Valley

Mason Simily – West County

Carson Tucker – Valle Catholic

Colin Whited – Arcadia Valley

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS

First Team:

Madison Dunn – Bismarck

Sam Loida – Valle Catholic

Madison Nelson – Kingston

Alivia Simily – West County

Bailey Skiles – West County

Second Team:

Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley

Alexis Hedgcorth – West County

Tania Jenkins – Kingston

Morgan Simily – West County

Mia Weiler – Valle Catholic

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FHS girls eliminated by Trojans

FHS girls eliminated by Trojans

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team's 2021-2022 basketball season came to an end, March 1, in Ste. Genevieve. The Cats lost 29…

FHS girls win on senior night

FHS girls win on senior night

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won its senior night contest, 52-27 over Van Buren, Monday night, here. Prior to the game,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News