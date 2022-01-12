Make-up games scheduled for Blackcats

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team had its game Friday night against Central postponed due to inclement weather.

The Fredericktown High School Athletic Department has announced some games have been rescheduled, including last week's home game against the Rebels.

Fredericktown's boys will host Central, January 26.

Also, the Cats will make up their home game against Perryville, Feb. 16.

In addition, Senior Nights for the boys and girls teams have been announced.

The FHS girls' senior night will be Feb. 14, when the Cats host Perryville.

The boys' senior night will be Feb. 16, when they also will be hosting the Pirates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0