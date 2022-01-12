 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Make-up games scheduled for Blackcats

  • 0

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team had its game Friday night against Central postponed due to inclement weather.

The Fredericktown High School Athletic Department has announced some games have been rescheduled, including last week's home game against the Rebels.

Fredericktown's boys will host Central, January 26. 

Also, the Cats will make up their home game against Perryville, Feb. 16.

In addition, Senior Nights for the boys and girls teams have been announced.

The FHS girls' senior night will be Feb. 14, when the Cats host Perryville.

The boys' senior night will be Feb. 16, when they also will be hosting the Pirates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More post-season honors for Cats

More post-season honors for Cats

The Fredericktown High School football team had four players selected for the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3, District 1 All-Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News