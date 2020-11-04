 Skip to main content
Marquand-Zion cross country completes season
The Marquand-Zion Cross Country team completed its season, recently.

The Tigers had two seniors running for them. Timothy Clippard ran cross country every year form seventh through 12th grade. Wyatt Simpson ran his joined the squad for his junior and senior years of high school.

Clippard was recognized with a certificate at the conference meet at Cape County Park on October 20. The certificate was in recognition for running all four years of high school.  

