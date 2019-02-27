Try 1 month for 99¢
mz seniors

Marquand-Zion senior athletes--Johna Pruitt, Luke Emmett, Abby Cooley, Angel Blake, Britteny Smith, Jessi Wilfong, and Daryann Whitener--and their parents were recognized prior to the basketball game, Feb. 14.

 Provided by Crystal Stephens

February 14, Marquand-Zion High School honored its senior athletes by recognizing them before the high school basketball game against Oak Ridge.

The seniors are Johna Pruitt, Luke Emmett, Abby Cooley, Angel Blake, Britteny Smith, Jessi Wilfong, and Daryann Whitener.

We appreciate all of your hard work. Thank you to all the parents and grandparents who supported them.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments