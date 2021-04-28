MBU middle Dodd honored by AMC

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Raylyn Dodd embraced the challenge of taking her volleyball skills to NAIA power Missouri Baptist after helping Mineral Area College place in consecutive NJCAA tournaments.

The former Fredericktown High School star has likewise become a key fixture over two seasons for the sixth-ranked Spartans, who currently hold 23-2 a record while riding a nine-match win streak.

A season that began last fall on Sept. 5 and entered a three-month hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions will conclude next week as MBU extends its 12th national tourney appearance in Sioux City, Iowa.

The American Midwest Conference, regarded as the toughest in all of NAIA volleyball, recently honored Dodd and four of her teammates as First Team all-conference selections.

Missouri Baptist claimed its first AMC tournament crown in nine seasons, and completed a perfect 15-0 home schedule while advancing past Milligan (Tenn.) in the NAIA first round Saturday.

Dodd leads the entire AMC in blocking at 1.22 per set, and paces the Spartans in terms of efficiency at the net with a .389 hitting percentage.