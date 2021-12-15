 Skip to main content
More post-season honors for Cats

The Fredericktown High School football team had four players selected for the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3, District 1 All-District Team and one for the Class 3 All-State team.

Carter Cheaney was all-district and third team all-state as a punter.

Lane Sikes was all-district at defensive back and wide receiver.

Jerry Couch was all-district on the offensive line.

Isaac Smith was all-district on the defensive line.

