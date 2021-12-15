More post-season honors for Cats

The Fredericktown High School football team had four players selected for the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3, District 1 All-District Team and one for the Class 3 All-State team.
Carter Cheaney was all-district and third team all-state as a punter.
Lane Sikes was all-district at defensive back and wide receiver.
Jerry Couch was all-district on the offensive line.
Isaac Smith was all-district on the defensive line.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today